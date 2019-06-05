Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
3 oil and gas contractors burned in flash fire at northern Weld County site

Flash fire at northern Weld County site (Photo by: Major King/Denver7)

WELD COUNTY – Three oil and gas contractors were injured in a flash fire at the Summit Midstream Niobrara, LLC. at the Hereford Ranch Plant.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning while the contractors were working on a compressor, the company said in a statement.

The Northern Colorado Medical Center confirmed it received three patients who were airlifted in on two helicopters, but a spokesperson could not say what the workers’ conditions were.

The incident is under investigation.

(Written by: Blair Miller, KMGH)

