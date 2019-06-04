Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports

DENVER – Von Miller can add another award to his collection. The outside linebacker has been chosen to receive the 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports.

Miller was the Broncos’ 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

In 2012, he created Von’s Vision, a program that provides low-income children with vision care and eye exams. Miller himself is known for wearing eyeglasses as a role model.

The program has served schools and organizations across the Denver-metro area with free eye screenings, eye exams, and frames and lenses for students.

Miller is a seven-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. He is the team’s all-time leader in sacks.

The Jefferson Awards are in their 47th year and will be held June 18 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C.

Former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware will serve as Miller’s presenter. Past recipients include Peyton Manning, Shaquille O’Neal, and Joe Torre.

