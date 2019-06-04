United States Space Command commander nominated

President Trump’s nominee for the commander of United States Space Command was formally introduced by Colorado Senator Cory Gardner Tuesday.

General John W. “Jay” Raymond is the current Air Force Space Command commander at Peterson Air Force Base.

If confirmed, he will lead the soon to be established USSPACECOM, which will focus on conducting all joint space warfighting operations and ensuring the combat readiness of global forces.

Establishing USSPACECOM is a critical step that underscores the importance of the space domain and its strategic contributions to U.S. national security. The USSPACECOM establishment will accelerate space capabilities to address the rapidly evolving threats to U.S. space systems and the importance of deterring potential adversaries from putting critical U.S. space systems at risk.