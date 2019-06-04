River ranger rescues stuck rafters

CHAFFEE COUNTY — A group of rafters recently discovered the power of Colorado’s rivers after running into trouble in Browns Canyon on the Arkansas River outside Buena Vista.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife river ranger came across the group as their raft became high-centered on rocks and was able to help guide them to safety.

As rafting season ramps up, rangers remind everyone to use extreme caution on rivers across the state. Spring runoff is underway and given the incredibly high snowpack, many waterways are running very high and very fast.