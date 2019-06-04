Mother nature hampers fountain openings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Fountains are starting to open back up in Colorado Springs, but it’s been rough.

Uncle Wilber’s Fountain in Acacia Park opened up Memorial Day weekend, but with all the recent rain, it keeps getting shut down. The fountain encountered another problem on Monday, but if the weather cooperates, it will continue to run on a modified function.

As for the Julie Penrose Fountain at American the Beautiful Park, it’s out of service and waiting for repairs. It broke down just after opening on Memorial Day.

Even though they are disappointed, users are taking it in stride.

“You want to keep your kids safe first and foremost, so with Colorado, they’re kind of used to things changing quickly, and we try and find something else to do,” said Erica Selby.

No word on just when the Penrose Fountain will open.