Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kit Carson County

FLAGLER – The Kit Carson County Sheriff’s Office (KCCSO) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating an alleged homicide that occurred in the town of Flagler on June 3rd.

According to the CBI, deputies with the KCCSO were called to a home Monday evening in Flagler where a woman was found shot. 43-year-old Mary Schaefer was pronounced dead at the scene.

64-year-old Michael Crowe was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and transported to the Kit Carson Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

The CBI said the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.

Flagler is located 108 miles northeast of Colorado Springs.