Long term solution to Pueblo’s animal shelter needs could soon be reached

PUEBLO – A group is close to being the long term answer for Pueblo’s animal needs.

Pueblo City and County are hashing out the final details to sign the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to a three or four year contract.

The amount of money is still being negotiated, but more transparency to what is happening in the animal shelter is included in the contract, along with more money to buy equipment.

Both governments hope to have a final contract by Friday and sign it within the next two weeks.

Paws for Life ran the shelter at the beginning of the year but was let go because of a state investigation into its treatment of animals.