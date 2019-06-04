Live blog: Results from Denver’s June 4 runoff municipal election

DENVER – Tuesday is the June 4 Denver municipal runoff election, in which voters will make their final choices for mayor, several city council seats, the clerk and recorder position, and a proposed ordinance about spending money on an Olympics exploratory committee.

MORE: Live election results | Last-minute ballot guide

The polls are set to close at 7 p.m. MT. Denver7 will update this story with the latest information as results come in from the Denver Elections Division.

9:22 p.m.: Jamie Giellis has conceded the Denver mayoral race to Michael Hancock. She spoke moments after calling Hancock, officially conceding the race. Watch the video below:

8:52 p.m.: Jamie Giellis says the race for Denver mayor is still to close to call despite Michael Hancock declaring victory in speech.

8:41 p.m.: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock speaks after latest numbers show him leading Giellis by 11.2% in the Denver mayoral runoff election. Watch the video below:

Michael Hancock takes the stage as new results come in during Denver mayoral election runof Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is set to take the stage at any moment following the latest results from the mayoral runoff election. LIVE BLOG: http://bit.ly/2ESk2Ib Posted by Denver7 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019

8:30 p.m.: Michael Hancock continues to lead Jaime Giellis by 11.22 percentage points. His lead has widened slightly since polls closed at 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.: Denver voters appear to be very much in favor of passing Initiative 302, which would essentially ban city officials from using tax dollars on future Olympic bids without their approval. Preliminary results show voters overwhelmingly approving the ordinance with 79.23% voting “yes” and only 20.77% voting “no.” Read more about the initiative here.

7:16 p.m.: Preliminary results for Clerk and Recorder, as well as for the races in Districts 1,3,5,9 and 10 have also come in. See the results in our election results page.

7:04 p.m.: Preliminary numbers for Denver’s mayoral runoff election show Michael Hancock leading Jaime Giellis by more than 13,900 votes. The next update will come at 8:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.: The Denver Elections Division says turnout was at 32% as of 4:30 p.m. Click here for more information on the races involved in a run-off.