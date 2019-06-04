Hail season is here: Review your insurance

Hail storm warning have started in Southern Colorado. It is reason to take a critical look at your homeowner and auto insurance policies. Colorado insurance for 2019 is impacted by the numerous 2018 catastrophic hail storms in the state.

” We’re continuing to see devastating damaging hail and that’s going to keep pushing insurance prices up because all of the claims have to be paid for,” said Elgin Insurance and Finance, Owner, Robert Elgin. The hail damage in 2018 was the latest damaging storms for numerous years. Insurance companies track patterns and in recent years hail in Colorado is happening in a trend.

“It’s important to double check your policy this year,” said Elgin. Along with price, look at the terms of your insurance. Many companies are raising deductibles for specific events like wind or hail. They are also adding depreciation clauses, meaning the older your roof the less they pay on claims.

Elgin says it is wise to review your policy with your agent every 12 to 18 months. That way there are no disappointing surprises if you have to deal with the aftermath of severe weather.