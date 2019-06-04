Expect several early closures for Pikes Peak in June

COLORADO SPRINGS – Pikes Peak will close one hour early on June 25 through the 28 because of construction deliveries for the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.

The deliveries include 60 loads of precast panels on large semi-trailer trucks which will utilize both lanes when navigating the narrow switchbacks.

Uphill gates will close at 5 p.m., Pikes Peak Summit at 6 p.m. and downhill gates at 7 p.m.

The annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) will also impact several early closures.

June 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 (PPIHC tire testing): Uphill traffic to the summit will be held until 8:30 a.m. There will still be access to the Catamount Reservoirs starting at 7:30 a.m.

June 25, 26, 27, 28 (PPIHC race week): Uphill traffic to the summit will be held until 9 a.m. There will still be access to the Catamount Reservoirs starting at 7:30 a.m.

June 30 (PPIHC race day): Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain is closed to tourists on race day.