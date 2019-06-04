Commerce City becomes first Denver-area city to pass resolution against ‘red flag’ bill

COMMERCE CITY – The City Council of Commerce City voted Monday to pass a resolution and become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.

The members passed the resolution late Monday evening to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city in the wake of Gov. Jared Polis signing the controversial “red flag” bill into law in mid-April.

This bill allows law enforcement officers or family members to ask a court to temporarily remove guns from the possession of a person determined to be a danger to themselves or others. It will officially go into law on January 1, 2020.

Jeff Hall, who attended the Commerce City meeting Monday, said he believes this action has a similar meaning to sanctuary cities in regard to immigration. He said they are using the same tactic to say it’s an unconstitutional law that they’re not going to follow.

Several people who attended the city council meeting spoke out on both sides of the controversial issues.

Two council members, who abstained from voting for the resolution, said they don’t believe this topic should be handled at the city level since it is out of their control.

In the end, remaining council members voted to pass the resolution, declaring the city a Second Amendment sanctuary city, sending a strong message to the state government that they do not agree with the “red flag” bill.

Here in Southern Colorado, El Paso County declared itself a Second Amendment preservation county. That means the county will not “appropriate funds, resources, employees or agencies to initiate unconstitutional seizures in unincorporated El Paso County. Sheriff Bill Elder believes the red bill stomps on the civil rights of Coloradoans.

