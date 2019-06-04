Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets

LESS THAN A WEEK LEFT! Applications close on June 9th. Don't wait, apply today to #JoinOurFamily. https://t.co/uifKZsKevO pic.twitter.com/cGEIWdCxqm — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) June 3, 2019

COLORADO – Are you looking for a job? Colorado State Patrol is hiring cadets. This position is open to current residents of Colorado only.

Job responsibilities include patrolling highways to ensure public safety by enforcing all state and federal laws regarding traffic. A cadet will also train to analyze trends and statistics in order to determine the appropriate enforcement process to be used in accomplishing task goals.

A Colorado State Patrol Cadet will attend a training 27-week academy (starting in January 2020) and must successfully complete every course.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED (minimum qualification)

Must be 21 years of age at the start of the Academy (special qualification)

Conditions of employment:

Requires successful completion of a background investigation, polygraph, pre-employment physical examination, psychological evaluation, and drug test.

Must be a Colorado resident at the time of application, or must provide a DD-2058 showing Colorado residency if a military member.

Requires ability to obtain POST certification and successful completion of field training.

Must be willing to live within 30 minutes from their assigned duty station and must be willing to go to and stations throughout the state.

Must be able to effectively communicate fluently both verbally and writing in English.

Must be available and willing to work 24/7 as needed. This includes weekends, holidays, rotating shifts, and in all weather conditions.

Must be willing to accept compensatory time in lieu of overtime.

Those who meet the qualifications will be invited to participate in the next phase of the application process, which is a written exam and physical fitness assessment.

Tentative testing dates and locations:

Golden, Colorado , Colorado State Patrol Training Academy Dates: July 5, 6, and 7, 2019 Address: 15055 S. Golden Road, Golden, CO 80401 (Building 100 – 2 Buildings West of the Main Academy Building)

, Colorado State Patrol Training Academy Colorado Springs, Colorado: North Colorado Springs Army National Guard Readiness Center Dates: June 25-29, 2019 Address: 9510 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

North Colorado Springs Army National Guard Readiness Center Grand Junction, Colorado : Army National Guard Readiness Center Date: July 2, 2019 Address: 2810 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO, 81501

: Army National Guard Readiness Center

This is a fulltime job with a salary ranging from $5,175-$5,953 per month. Benefits include medical, dental, life and disability insurance, 10 paid holidays per year plus vacation and sick leave.

Applications close on June 9th. For more information click here.