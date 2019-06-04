Colorado State Fair 2019 concert lineup released

PUEBLO – The full concert lineup for the Colorado State Fair is now out with choices for the entire family across a range of genres.

Mexican musician, composer, and songwriter Ramon Ayala, known as the “King of the Accordion” will kick off the shows on August 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Motors Events Center.

That same night, country singer Aaron Watson will be on stage at the Bud Light Grandstand. The concert starts at 9:30 p.m. following the PRCA Ram Rodeo.

Saturday, August 24, you can see country singer Granger Smith at the Bud Light Grandstand. The concert is at 9:30 p.m. following the PRCA RAM Rodeo and Concert at 6 p.m.

You can learn about farm animals on Sunday, August 25 at 7 p.m. from Colorado State University Professor Temple Grandin. This is happening at the Southwest Motors Events Center.

If you been wanting to see The Beach Boys, you are in luck. They will be performing at the Southwest Motors Events Center on August 29. The concert starts at 5:30 p.m.

Halestorm will be at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. The next day, you can catch country star Brett Young perform. His show starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

If you love Southern Rock, we’ve got a great way for you to spend your Sunday, September 1. When you purchase $20 worth of Powerball, Mega Millions or Lucky for Life (all on one ticket), you’ll get a voucher for free gate admission to the State Fair to spend the day, and a concert ticket to 38 Special to wrap it up (while supplies last)!

Finally on you can catch Celebracion de los Charros with Banda Machos that same day. The concert starts at 6 p.m. at the Bud Light Grandstand.

Concert tickets must be purchased by August 22. Tickets sales begin June 5 for Fan Club members and June 7 for the public.

News5 will continue our tradition of bringing you live events from the fair and you’ll have the opportunity to visit us at our booth. We’ll pass along more information as that becomes available.

Several new events and attractions are coming to the annual event. The fair will now host the World Slopper Eating Championship. The competition will be hosted by Major League Eating, the same group that hosts the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Another new attraction will be platform divers. The performers will be diving into pools from an 80 foot platform.

“The Colorado State Fair, I think, is going to be one of the best ones we’ve had in recent history,” said General Manager, Scott Stoller. “The lineup is going to be diverse and I think anybody from the littlest one to the oldest one in the family is going to find a lot to do at this year’s fair.”

The fair is also celebrating 150 years of horse events this year.

