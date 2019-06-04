Care and Share helps feed hundreds of local families

COLORADO SPRINGS – A couple of hundred people have something to eat tonight thanks to Care and Share.

Care and Share held it’s first mobile food pantry of the season on Tuesday at Twain Elementary in Colorado Springs.

The panty is designed to provide nutritional meals to families in need who rely on school food programs to get them through the summer.

Fresh produce was the star of the giveaway at today’s mobile food pantry.

The free food also helps people who just need a little help from time to time.

News5 spoke to a woman who works at the food pantry seasonally and since she doesn’t get paid during the summer, Care and Share actually helps her out financially.

The pantries will be at Twain Elementary and Mitchell High School every other week now through August.

For a complete list of area times and locations, contact Care and Share.