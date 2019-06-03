Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Woman arrested in connection to shooting at Pueblo Econo Lodge

Leslie Ramirez
Photo of Leslie Ramirez (Pueblo police)

PUEBLO – Police arrested a woman accused of shooting a juvenile female in the leg Saturday night at a Pueblo hotel.

Leslie Ramirez, 23, was arrested in connection to the shooting early Sunday morning following a standoff and raid at a home on Pueblo’s east side. She’s suspected of first-degree attempted murder.

Police responded to the Econo Lodge off of N. Elizabeth Street Saturday around 7:45 p.m. after they received a call about a shooting at the hotel.

When they arrived, they found the victim was taken to the hospital after she was shot. Police said Ramirez rode away from the scene with another man.

Hours later, police found the suspect’s vehicle at a home in the 1000 block of E. River St. around 3 a.m Sunday, which is near N. Joplin Ave. and Highway 96. Three people exited the home, including the man who was with Ramirez after the shooting. Ramirez, however, did not come out. She eventually surrendered to police when a SWAT team raided the home.

Ramirez was booked into the Pueblo County jail following her arrest.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
