Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

State data shows meth overdose deaths increasing, heroin deaths on decline

COLORADO- As the state ramps up efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis, new numbers show the number of overdoses with meth has increased more in the last year than deaths with heroin and opiates.

“It’s cheap it’s easy, almost anyone can make it seems like,” said Dr. Michael Nerenberg, co-founder of the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association.

Nerenberg sees patients weekly who need resources to overcome opioid addictions. He says in the last year in a half they’ve noticed more people discussing meth use. Still, the treatment options aren’t as abundant.

“It’s not the same kind of thing, we don’t have medications like we do for opiates, so we don’t have a suboxone for meth,” Nerenberg said.

New data from the state shows Pueblo County saw 16 deaths from meth overdoses, and 6 heroin deaths. In El Paso county, a similar trend with 57 meth overdose deaths compared to 46 heroin deaths.

“To me, Meth is the most damaging worst drug there is,” Nerenberg said.

The co-founder of the organization added that he believes the access to Narcan and other resources for opioid users could be a contributing factor to the decrease in deaths.

 

Alasyn Zimmerman

Alasyn Zimmerman

Alasyn Zimmerman started working at KOAA as an anchor/reporter in 2017
More News
Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

7:17 pm
Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

7:12 pm
Summer flying operations began at Air Force Academy

Summer flying operations began at Air Force Academy

7:07 pm
Firefighting foam ban signed by governor
News

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

Summer flying operations began at Air Force Academy
Covering Colorado

Summer flying operations began at Air Force Academy

Scroll to top
Skip to content