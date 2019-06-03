Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar

AGUILAR -The Las Animas County Sheriff tells News5 that human remains were found northwest of Aguilar over the weekend.

Sheriff Derek Navarette tells News5 the remains were likely those of a person who’s been missing for three years.

He didn’t provide any more information about where the remains were found or how they were found. He also didn’t name the person who has been missing for three years.

We’re expecting to learn more information later today when authorities provide an update. We will add those details to this story when we learn more.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar
