Several months of roadwork impacts happening on South Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street.

A couple of road projects at the south end of Colorado Springs will have significant impact on drivers. One is along the stretch of South Nevada Avenue where redevelopment has brought several new retails centers. The other on Tejon Street will take out traffic lights in favor of a roundabout.

The South Nevada Avenue project adds stoplights and a turn lane into the retail center with the new Natural Grocers. “Better access it’s also safer for people to get in and out,” said Colorado Springs, City Traffic Engineer, Todd Frisbie. The work happens on the median. It requires closing the inside lane in both directions. It means several months of heavier traffic in the remaining lanes.

The Tejon Street project happens at what is called the five points intersection. It is an unusual configuration with five roads coming together at the one spot. The planned roundabout is considered a better option than the current traffic lights. “Reduce congestion, roundabout will help traffic flow better than the current situation.”

All businesses and their access points remain open during the work. “In the end it’s going to be a product that will benefit all users or our transportation system.”