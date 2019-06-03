Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

PUEBLO – Pueblo police tell News5 that a man died while trying to stop a thief from stealing his car early Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 7:44 a.m. in the 600 block of N. Joplin Ave. on the east side of the city. Police said the man left his car running, and he came outside to find a person trying to drive away.

Officers said the man tried to intervene when he was dragged along the street on the outside of the car. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

We’re working to learn information about a suspect vehicle and a possible suspect description. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we confirm more information.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar

Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar

12:17 pm
Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

11:53 am
Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients

11:46 am
Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar
Covering Colorado

Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients
News

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients

Scroll to top
Skip to content