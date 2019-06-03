Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

PUEBLO – Pueblo police tell News5 that a man died while trying to stop a thief from stealing his car early Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 7:44 a.m. in the 600 block of N. Joplin Ave. on the east side of the city. Police said the man left his car running, and he came outside to find a person trying to drive away.

Officers said the man tried to intervene when he was dragged along the street on the outside of the car. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

We’re working to learn information about a suspect vehicle and a possible suspect description. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we confirm more information.