Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prairie dogs causing headaches for developers in Denver area

WELD COUNTY – Growth is happening just about everywhere in Colorado and now it’s causing a battle between wildlife and builders in the Denver area.

The issued is centered around a development near the Broomfield/Weld County line, where builders are trying to put up an RV and boat park. Neighbors say the construction is disrupting wildlife, specifically a prairie dog colony.

Some residents in the area said the owner of the property did take measures to remove the rodents, but they just keep coming back.

Colorado state law requires developers to file a permit with Colorado Parks and Wildlife if they plan to remove prairie dogs.

If developers want to use other methods to get rid of prairie dogs, it’s up to local jurisdictions.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

7:17 pm
Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

7:12 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor
News

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content