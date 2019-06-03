Prairie dogs causing headaches for developers in Denver area

WELD COUNTY – Growth is happening just about everywhere in Colorado and now it’s causing a battle between wildlife and builders in the Denver area.

The issued is centered around a development near the Broomfield/Weld County line, where builders are trying to put up an RV and boat park. Neighbors say the construction is disrupting wildlife, specifically a prairie dog colony.

Some residents in the area said the owner of the property did take measures to remove the rodents, but they just keep coming back.

Colorado state law requires developers to file a permit with Colorado Parks and Wildlife if they plan to remove prairie dogs.

If developers want to use other methods to get rid of prairie dogs, it’s up to local jurisdictions.