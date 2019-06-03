Mayor Suthers to recognize elementary school students at the U.S. Olympic Training Center

COLORADO SPRINGS – Mayor John Suthers will host more than 30 elementary school students at the U.S. Olympic Training Center for a special VIP experience. This is happening on Tuesday, June 4 at 5 p.m.

Recognized by their teachers for displaying the U.S. Olympic Values of “Excellence, Friendship and Respect” throughout the school year, students from six area school districts and 17 different schools will join parents and local P.E. teachers for a STEM-focused behind-the-scenes tour of the U.S. Olympic Training Center to congratulate the students on their achievements.

Two students will be chosen per school for embodying these values:

Excellence: For the student who demonstrates the value of giving one’s best, on the field of play or in the classroom. It is not only about winning but about participating, making progress against personal goals, striving to be and to do the best in our daily lives and benefit from the healthy combination of a strong body, mind and will.

Friendship: For the student who reaches out to other students and brings people together. This student brings unity, team spirit, joy and optimism to the playing field and the classroom by understanding mutual interests and inspiring others to overcome gender, racial, religious, economic or ability differences.

Respect: For the student who models respect for oneself, respect for one’s body, respect for others, respect for the rules and regulations in the sport and in the classroom and respect for the environment. This student models fair play and ethical behavior.