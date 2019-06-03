Lane closure coming to stretch of I-25 gap

MONUMENT – CDOT is warning commuters about an important lane closure coming to the I-25 gap just north of Monument. Starting Monday night, CDOT will be closing the left late of Northbound I-25 at mile marker 166, the Greenland exit.

The left lane and exit ramp will both be closed for 12 hours. If this is part of your commute, you’ll want to plan accordingly.

Overnight there will be a left lane closure on NB I-25 south of Greenland Road between mile points 166 and 167.5. There will also be a full off ramp closure at the Northbound 1-25 off-ramp to Greenland Road.

This will give crews a chance to construct pavement, which will help maintain two travel lanes in both directions of I-25. CDOT says there could be more closures like this in the coming months.

The closure starts at 6 p.m. the lanes and ramp will re-open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.