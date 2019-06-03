Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lane closure coming to stretch of I-25 gap

MONUMENT – CDOT is warning commuters about an important lane closure coming to the I-25 gap just north of Monument. Starting Monday night, CDOT will be closing the left late of Northbound I-25 at mile marker 166, the Greenland exit.

The left lane and exit ramp will both be closed for 12 hours. If this is part of your commute, you’ll want to plan accordingly.

Overnight there will be a left lane closure on NB I-25 south of Greenland Road between mile points 166 and 167.5. There will also be a full off ramp closure at the Northbound 1-25 off-ramp to Greenland Road.

This will give crews a chance to construct pavement, which will help maintain two travel lanes in both directions of I-25. CDOT says there could be more closures like this in the coming months.

The closure starts at 6 p.m. the lanes and ramp will re-open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Shayla Girardin

Shayla Girardin

Morning Reporter
More News
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

6:11 am
More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

5:49 am
President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

4:55 am
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor
News

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

Scroll to top
Skip to content