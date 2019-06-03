Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Governor Polis signs free speech bill

Colorado Governor Jared Polis

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis has signed into law a bill to protect citizens and news outlets from lawsuits that seek to curb their free speech rights.

With Monday’s signing, Colorado joins nearly 30 U.S. states that have adopted measures to curb what are called strategic lawsuits against public participation.

Witnesses testified during the 2019 legislative session about how they’d been sued for libel or slander simply for exercising their First Amendment rights.

The law allows a citizen to seek an immediate stay of such a lawsuit.

Democratic Reps. Lisa Cutter and Shannon Bird and Sen. Michael Foote sponsored the bill.

