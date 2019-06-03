Deadline to get in the next CSP academy is coming up

COLORADO SPRINGS – You’re running out of time if you plan on applying to be a Colorado State Patrol trooper.
Applications for the January 2020 academy are due by June 9. Cadets will train an ensure public safety by enforcing all state and federal laws.
A Colorado State Patrol cadet attends the academy to train, assist and learn the duties of the following:
- Investigate traffic accidents, auto thefts, livestock thefts, drug trafficking, and citizen complaints
- Determine whether civil or criminal laws have been violated and learn the appropriate enforcement process
- Write reports mandated by Patrol policy and state and federal laws that document enforcement and investigative activities
- Develop case files for prosecution
- Testify at hearings and trials
- Respond in emergency situations involving, but not limited to: lives in jeopardy, assisting other agencies, disaster mobilization, and crowd control. A cadet learns to formulate action plans that anticipate continuously changing circumstances and how to resolve emergencies
- Attend training and certification courses in technical law enforcement skills including, but not limited to: firearms, first aid/CPR, driving, use of force, arrest control, physical agility
- Performs other duties as assigned.
To be able to apply you must be 21 years or older at the start of the academy and must have a high school diploma or GED.
Conditions of employment include:
- Requires successful completion of a background investigation, polygraph, pre-employment physical examination, psychological evaluation, and drug test.
- Must be a Colorado resident at the time of application, or must provide a DD-2058 showing Colorado residency if a military member.
- Requires ability to obtain POST certification and successful completion of field training.
- Must be willing to live within 30 minutes from their assigned duty station and must be willing to go to any station throughout the state of Colorado.
- Must be able to effectively communicate fluently both verbally and in writing in English.
- Must be available and willing to work 24/7 as needed. This includes weekends, holidays, rotating shifts, and in all weather conditions.
- Must be willing to accept compensatory time in lieu of overtime.
There are positions open statewide, and salary ranges anywhere from $5,175 to $5,953 a month.
If you would like more information or are ready to apply, just head to www.governmentjobs.com.