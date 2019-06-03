Deadline to get in the next CSP academy is coming up

COLORADO SPRINGS – You’re running out of time if you plan on applying to be a Colorado State Patrol trooper.

Applications for the January 2020 academy are due by June 9. Cadets will train an ensure public safety by enforcing all state and federal laws.

A Colorado State Patrol cadet attends the academy to train, assist and learn the duties of the following:

Investigate traffic accidents, auto thefts, livestock thefts, drug trafficking, and citizen complaints

Determine whether civil or criminal laws have been violated and learn the appropriate enforcement process

Write reports mandated by Patrol policy and state and federal laws that document enforcement and investigative activities

Develop case files for prosecution

Testify at hearings and trials

Respond in emergency situations involving, but not limited to: lives in jeopardy, assisting other agencies, disaster mobilization, and crowd control. A cadet learns to formulate action plans that anticipate continuously changing circumstances and how to resolve emergencies

Attend training and certification courses in technical law enforcement skills including, but not limited to: firearms, first aid/CPR, driving, use of force, arrest control, physical agility

Performs other duties as assigned.

To be able to apply you must be 21 years or older at the start of the academy and must have a high school diploma or GED.

Conditions of employment include:

Requires successful completion of a background investigation, polygraph, pre-employment physical examination, psychological evaluation, and drug test.

Must be a Colorado resident at the time of application, or must provide a DD-2058 showing Colorado residency if a military member.

Requires ability to obtain POST certification and successful completion of field training.

Must be willing to live within 30 minutes from their assigned duty station and must be willing to go to any station throughout the state of Colorado .

. Must be able to effectively communicate fluently both verbally and in writing in English.

Must be available and willing to work 24/7 as needed. This includes weekends, holidays, rotating shifts, and in all weather conditions.

Must be willing to accept compensatory time in lieu of overtime.

There are positions open statewide, and salary ranges anywhere from $5,175 to $5,953 a month.

If you would like more information or are ready to apply, just head to www.governmentjobs.com.