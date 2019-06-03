Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – About 40 people from five area church youth groups are bringing a little brightness to downtown Colorado Springs.

The groups are painting a mural on the east side of the Ecumenical Services building at Weber and Kiowa.

When asked if there was a project that might help make the experience there better, the ministry said a little paint would show people there’s hope.

“They designed the mural. It has sunflowers on it. It’s going to have the words, God is Love on it, and it’s just meant to bring some joy to people when they come here for services,” said Ann Steiner Lant, Executive Director of the ESM.

ESM helps nearly 100,000 people each year by providing food, clothes, medical, and other assistance.