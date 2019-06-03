Aurora Police Department mourns passing of K-9 after illness

We are saddened that K9 Draco has passed. His medical condition was untreatable. He was surrounded by mom and dad, many APD members and the excellent staff at Alameda East. Rest well Draco, job well done hero, job well done.K9 Draco EOW 06-01-2019 1853 https://t.co/AZ6LQL7Sva — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 2, 2019

AURORA – A K-9 with the Aurora Police Department died on Saturday after he contracted an untreatable illness.

On Saturday afternoon, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz tweeted that K-9 Draco had been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Veterinary staff worked to help him as much as possible and officers, including the K-9’s partner Office Matt Green, stayed with Draco throughout the day.

In the early evening, the police department announced Draco had passed away. His illness was not treatable and the police department and vets made the decision to end his suffering. Police did not specify his illness.

Draco was surrounded by his owners, police officers and vet staff as he passed away. His body will be cremated and will stay with Green.

The department said they decided to donate Draco’s brain for research and to learn more about his illness and how to possibly prevent it in the future.

Want to offer your condolences? The police department said they are accepting cards. You can address them to the department or Officer Green and mail them to 13347 E. Montview Boulevard, Aurora, CO, 80010.