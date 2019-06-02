Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed

TRINIDAD – A child playing with a kitchen stove ignited a fire Sunday afternoon that killed a dog and a cat. Trinidad Fire Department Chief Tim Howard says the fire started just before 1:00 p.m. at the Trinidad Western Apartments at 405 East North Avenue.

The fire began in the kitchen of a downstairs apartment and spread up an internal stairwell toward the apartment above. Because the fire was burning in the stairwell, a mom and two children resorted to jumping from the second story apartment to safety. Remarkably, they were not injured, Howard said.

The two apartments directly affected were severely damaged and residents from the entire building affected, 12 units in all, are displaced, Howard said. The Red Cross is providing those families assistance.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, Howard said. No criminal charges are expected to be filed as a result of the fire.

Photos from the scene are courtesy of the Facebook page All Things 81082.