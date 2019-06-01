Senior Expo in Colorado Springs

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
COLORADO SPRINGS- For many seniors and their families, figuring out resources and options for housing, medical care, and more can be a challenge.

Saturday morning, hundreds of seniors, caregivers, and family members showed up to the annual “Senior Expo” to learn more about some of those resources.

“I’ve learned that you can get help getting, Medicare, that’s something that I’m going to be looking at in a couple of years and that’s something I didn’t know there’s an organization to teach you all the ins and outs of Medicare,” said Danielle Matthies, a Caregiver new to Colorado Springs.

KOAA is a sponsor of the event, this year Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross gave a presentation educating attendees about how to spot and avoid scams.

 

Alasyn Zimmerman started working at KOAA as an anchor/reporter in 2017
