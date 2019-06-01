Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man sentenced for Colorado bank robberies

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison for robbing five banks in Colorado last February of a total of over $18,000.

Brandon W. York was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County District Court on two counts of robbery. He was sentenced to three years in prison on each count, with the sentences running consecutively.

Authorities say that between Feb. 15 and Feb. 27, 2019 York robbed four banks in Lakewood and one in Arvada.

Police say York acted alone in three of the robberies but was accompanied by a second man in the fourth one. York was arrested on Feb. 27.

The case of the second man involved in the one robbery is pending.

York pleaded guilty on April 22.

Associated Press

