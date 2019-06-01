Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man in custody after road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS – A man is in custody after Colorado Springs Police say he shot at a vehicle during a road rage incident at I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a group of people flagged down a Fountain Police Sergeant who happened to be in the area at that time. As he was speaking with the victims, the suspect vehicle drove by.

The Sergeant was later able to track down the suspect, who has been identified as Michael McGinnis. Officers say they found multiple guns in McGinnis’ vehicle. He is facing two counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment. No one was hurt.

 

 

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
