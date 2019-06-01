Las Animas Fairgrounds expanding, adding new pieces

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY – Las Animas County will soon begin building ninja kids.

Thanks to an award from KaBoom and the Colorado Health Foundation, a new adventure course will be installed at the Fairgrounds. County staff also obtained 8 additional pieces, including a sandbox, soccer goals, a gazebo, picnic tables, and more.

According to the county’s Facebook page, it is also expanding the park to make room for the pieces without losing too much space.

Build Day for the new pieces is June 8, and the county is asking anyone who wants to help to come to the Fairgrounds as early as 6:30 a.m. Breakfast, snacks, and lunch will be served to the volunteers.