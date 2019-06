COLORADO SPRINGS – 300 people turned out at John Venezia Park Saturday morning for the 2019 Colorado Springs Muscle Walk.

News 5 anchors Brie Groves and Ira Cronin were on hand to help emcee the event.

This year’s walk raised more than $32,000.

The money raised will go toward Muscular Dystrophy research and fund summer camps for kids with Muscular Dystrophy.