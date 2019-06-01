Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
El Paso County holds event to celebrate Public Works Dept.

EL PASO COUNTY – Saturday, El Paso County Commissioners showed off just what the Department of Public Works does every day at an open house event.

The event was part of May’s National Public Works Week celebration, with the theme, “It Starts Here.”

Public Works professional are often among the first responders in emergencies, are crucial to maintaining the health, safety, and comfort of the community, and take care of vital infrastructure for the quickly growing region.

The open house included a bounce house, face painting, games, and refreshments. It also offered visitors information on how to submit a customer service request to the department.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
