CSPD searching for burglary suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a business early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the 4300 block of Integrity Center Point. When they arrived on scene, police say a Silver SUV sped off and almost hit a police car. Officers say a bay door to the business was smashed and several tools were taken from the business.

Officers describe the suspect as a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The suspect vehicle was last seen south on Powers Blvd. from Barnes Road traveling at a high speed.

If you have any information, call Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.