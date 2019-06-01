Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Body recovered from Arkansas River in Pueblo

PUEBLO – At approximately 11 a.m. Saturday morning, the Pueblo Police Department reported that a body had been found in the Arkansas River.

PD said they received a report about the body at 8 a.m. from an angler who was fishing in the area.

Officers and detectives accompanied the Fire Department to the scene and the body was recovered from the water. The body was located approximately 200 yards east of the walk ridge, near Moffat St.

According to police, the body was that of a male and the initial examination showed no obvious signs of trauma. Detectives estimated the body had been in the water for at least two days.

The man has not been identified at this time.

PD said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The identity of the man will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner after next-of-kin is notified.

Tyler Dumas

