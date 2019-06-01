As RV ban takes effect, folks left behind find other options

COLORADO SPRINGS – We’re following up on a new RV ban which officially went into effect Saturday in Colorado Springs.

While most of those parked RVs have cleared, some folks have driven off as far out as Woodland Park, and those left behind are trying to get rid of their RV altogether.

One RV parked in the downtown area along Sierra Madre Street donned the bright green ticket RV owners could expect if they stay parked along public streets.

“Just another day,” said Michelle Mead, one of those few RV residents left.

She says she’s lived in Colorado Springs for 15 years, but a year ago she lost her home.

“Everything was just starting to cost too much money,” she explained.

“[I] couldn’t afford it. Bills got outrageous.”

Ever since then, she’s lived inside her RV.

And now that she’s run out of time to drive away, she’s giving that up, too.

“[I’m] getting this ready to scrap out so I have a little bit of money. Try to put it on something – a van or something,” she said.

“It’s more trouble than it’s worth to try fixing up.”

She wants to venture out and find other opportunities, just as many others in her position have been forced to do.

“Just trying to get out to where we’re looking for work.”

The way the ordinance works is first-time offenders would be fined $25.

The second ticket would be $100, the third would be $125, and after four tickets, offenders would have to go to court.