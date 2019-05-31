Pueblo seniors celebrate a milestone

PUEBLO – The Saluting Pueblo Seniors lunch happened at Union Depot Friday. Most of those honored at the event are more than 100 years old.

Charles Massara, who is 105 years old, said love and laughter are his secret to living a long life. “I have never met an enemy, because whenever a man didn’t smile back I’d walk off,” Massara said. “I don’t need him because they got problems and I don’t have that problem.”

The Pueblo County Senior Citizen of the Year Award was given to Kenna Lawson at the lunch.