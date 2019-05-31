Pueblo hydro dam begins operation

PUEBLO – The $20 million James W. Broderick Hydroelectric Power Facility began operation this week after testing and commissioning were completed earlier in May.

The plant will harness water flows that pass north of the dam’s outlet into the Arkansas River to produce electricity. Water passing through the turbines is not consumed during the process and returns to the river.

The 7.5-megawatt plant will generate 28 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to power around 2,500 homes.

Construction on the project began shortly after a lease was signed between the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in August 2017. It was financed through a $17.2 million low-interest loan from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, and the District’s Enterprise.

The District’s executive director, Jim Broderick, called it an important step. “We envision this as a long-term revenue source for Enterprise programs, such as the Arkansas Valley Conduit. Equally important will be the new source of clean power we have created,” he said.

The Board voted in April to name the plant for Broderick. A dedication is being planned but no date has been set.