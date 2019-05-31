No GPS monitoring for I-70 suspect while out on bond

But the judge denied that request Friday and kept his bond as is.

Aguilera-Mederos sobbed in court Friday as prosecutors outlined why they believed he was a flight risk. His attorney, Rob Corry, told Denver7 after the hearing that his client was living in a hotel working on his defense case, saying Aguilera-Mederos could have fled but did not.

the crash occurred in Lakewood Aguilera-Mederos was driving a tractor-trailer fully loaded with lumber eastbound from the mountains into Denver on April 25 when. He told police through a translator he had lost his brakes in the mountains. Video shows his truck passing a runaway truck ramp just minutes before the crash.

First Judicial District Attorney Pete Weir said earlier this month the semi Aguilera-Mederos was driving was completely destroyed in the crash and fire, so authorities are not in a position to inspect it to see if the brakes were not working. However, there are other means that they can determine if the brakes had caused the crash, he said, though he did not elaborate.

Aguilera-Mederos’ vehicle was estimated to be traveling around 85 mph at the time of the crash.

Four people were killed in the crash and subsequent fire, which involved 28 total vehicles.

the company has had 30 violations, Aguilera-Mederos was working for the Houston-based trucking company Castellano 03 Trucking LLC at the time of the crash. Over the past two years,including problems with brakes and a weak grasp of English, according to federal records.

He is scheduled to face a preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to carry forward the felony charges against him, on July 11.