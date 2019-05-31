Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New Commandant of Cadets takes over at USAFA

Brig. Gen. Michele Edmondson
Brig. Gen. Michele Edmondson named the new Commandant of Cadets at the US Air Force Academy on May 28, 2019.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY – Brigadier General Michelle Edmondson took over as the new Commandant of Cadets after a change of command ceremony at the Air Force Academy Friday.

Edmondson came to the Academy from the White House, where she directed Space Policy. She said she’s focusing on the 4,000 member Cadet Wing that is now her main responsibility.

“To continue to lead them, to train them, to develop them, to mentor them, and to challenge them, and to make sure we’re producing the best Second Lieutenants the world has ever known,” she said.

Edmondson was promoted to Brigadier General in August. She replaced Brigadier General Kristin Goodwin, who was fired earlier this year and is under investigation.

The Air Force has not released further details on that investigation.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
