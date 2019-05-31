Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Illegal marijuana grow bust in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST — Two Florida residents have been arrested in Pueblo County in connection to an illegal marijuana grow.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says the home on Lone Cowboy Dr. was twice before found to be compliant with plant limits but on the latest visit deputies found 62 mature marijuana plants and 6 pounds of dried marijuana.

Deputies say the responded to the home Wednesday after receiving a tip that there was a strong odor coming from the home which also had multiple air conditioning units at the single-family residence.

Norge Alberto Mastrapa-Tajeda and Maria M. Diaz were both taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County jail.

The home has also been condemned by Pueblo County Regional Building because there were such extensive alterations made to the electrical system.

 

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
