COLORADO SPRINGS – If you’re looking for some free fun for the family this weekend Colorado Parks & Wildlife is hosting its 4th Annual Get Outdoors Day.

The event kicks off on Saturday at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park.

An array of activities will be available for kids to try out including fly fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, archery, target-shooting, and much more.

Get Outdoors Day starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.