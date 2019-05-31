Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
District 60 will offer free lunches to Pueblo kids this summer

 

PUEBLO – District 60 will offer free lunches to kids in Pueblo this summer starting June 10.

Meals will be available for those 18 and under. If there are any leftovers, adults can get meals for $4.

“I think it is extremely important for our community because this is a nutritious meal that we are going to provide to students and families throughout our community here on a daily basis, at least on weekdays,” said D60 Communications Director Dalton Sprouse.

The lunches will be served at different locations. Full details are available through the D60 website.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
