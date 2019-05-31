Broncos Gameday Staff Draft is Saturday

DENVER – The Denver Broncos are gearing up for its first-ever Gameday Staff Draft.
The team is looking to hire ushers, ticket takers, security staff and parking attendants. You will not only work ten home games but also have the opportunity to work special events like concerts, weddings and other games.
The draft takes place Saturday, June 1 at Mile High Stadium.
So what will the day look like?
The “Gameday Staff Draft” will feature a formal interview, professional headshots, photo opportunities with the Broncos’ three Lombardi Trophies, tour of Broncos Stadium at Mile High, on-field photos and an official Draft Day Hat. Participants will also be entered into a raffle to win signed memorabilia from the Broncos 2019 NFL Draft Class.