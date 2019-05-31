Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Broncos Gameday Staff Draft is Saturday

DENVER – The Denver Broncos are gearing up for its first-ever Gameday Staff Draft.

The team is looking to hire ushers, ticket takers, security staff and parking attendants. You will not only work ten home games but also have the opportunity to work special events like concerts, weddings and other games.

The draft takes place Saturday, June 1 at Mile High Stadium.

So what will the day look like?

The “Gameday Staff Draft” will feature a formal interview, professional headshots, photo opportunities with the Broncos’ three Lombardi Trophies, tour of Broncos Stadium at Mile High, on-field photos and an official Draft Day Hat. Participants will also be entered into a raffle to win signed memorabilia from the Broncos 2019 NFL Draft Class.

Requirements and Qualifications:

  • Excellent customer service and verbal communication skills.
  • Attention to detail; ability to work with accuracy under pressure.
  • Ability to maintain a positive and respectful attitude.
  • Ability to attend all training days, Denver Broncos Home Football games and all SMC Mandatory events.
  • Must live in the Denver / Metro Area.  This would include Ft. Collins to Pueblo.
  • Ability to stand or sit for an extended period of time, walking (including stairs) and working outside in various weather conditions.
  • Be able to work a shift that will range from 6-9 hours.

You’ll need to pre-register for the event. Click here to view the application listed as Guest Relations Misc Admin/Special Events Event Staff.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
