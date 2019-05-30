WWII veteran meets President Trump before USAFA speech

COLORADO SPRINGS – As Air Force One touched down at Peterson Air Force Base, Odell Plylar was waiting.

He’d met President Donald Trump before, but still wanted another chance to greet the commander in chief.

“It’s really something to get to shake the hand of the man that leads this country, and he is a great person,” Plylar said.

A member of “the Greatest Generation”, Plylar enlisted in the U.S. Army at a young age.

Now, at 97 years old, he’s still proud to don his hat celebrating the 80th Infantry Division — a key player in some of World War II’s most historic battles.

“I went in at Normandy Beachhead, all the way to the Ardennes, the Rhineland, the Battle of the Bulge,” Plylar said. “I made it back in one piece and thank God for it every day.”

Before his trip to Falcon Stadium, the president stopped to greet some of the gathered supporters, including a conversation and photo with Plylar.

“We shook hands. He said, ‘You look better than I do.’ … That’s what he said,” Plylar said.

The meeting featured a quick hint of humor with a hero, prior to President Trump’s welcome to the newest generation of commissioned Air Force officers.

And when asked if he wanted a tour of Air Force One, Plylar responded as only he could.

“No… I’ve seen enough (of) the inside of planes,” he said.

The conversation was cut short as Trump’s motorcade was waiting to take him to Falcon Stadium. Plylar said, if his health permits, he’d like to travel to Washington D.C. for a longer meeting.