Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman

ASPEN – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and personnel from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services tracked and killed an aggressive bear believed to have been responsible for attacking a female hiker near Aspen on Monday.

According to a release from CPW, witnesses reported seeing a bear near the Hunter Creek Trailhead around 8:30 Thursday morning which closely matched the description of the one involved in the attack.

Officers followed the bear’s trail throughout the morning, eventually killing in on Highway 82 near the McSkimming Road intersection, just before 1 p.m.

CPW officers will take the bear to the agency’s Wildlife Health Laboratory for a full necropsy, then to a lab in Wyoming for DNA testing.

CPW officers are required to euthanize any wild animal that has injured a human, regardless of circumstances, under a policy to protect human health and safety. Relocation is not an option due to the agency’s dangerous bear police and concerns the bear would resume its aggressive behavior in its new territory.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy

Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy

4:50 pm
Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman

Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman

4:19 pm
Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

3:45 pm
Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy
Capitol Watch

Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy

Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman
Covering Colorado

Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

Scroll to top
Skip to content