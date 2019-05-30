Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman

ASPEN – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and personnel from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services tracked and killed an aggressive bear believed to have been responsible for attacking a female hiker near Aspen on Monday.

According to a release from CPW, witnesses reported seeing a bear near the Hunter Creek Trailhead around 8:30 Thursday morning which closely matched the description of the one involved in the attack.

Officers followed the bear’s trail throughout the morning, eventually killing in on Highway 82 near the McSkimming Road intersection, just before 1 p.m.

CPW officers will take the bear to the agency’s Wildlife Health Laboratory for a full necropsy, then to a lab in Wyoming for DNA testing.

CPW officers are required to euthanize any wild animal that has injured a human, regardless of circumstances, under a policy to protect human health and safety. Relocation is not an option due to the agency’s dangerous bear police and concerns the bear would resume its aggressive behavior in its new territory.