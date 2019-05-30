Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

COLORADO SPRINGS – The man believed to be behind a “Nigerian romance scam” that defrauded to Colorado Springs women out of thousands of dollars was in court Thursday.

Kelly Itive is charged with theft and criminal impersonation.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he met his victims on social media posing as a middle-aged white man with an engineering background. He scammed the women out of $78,000 dollars.

Itive was arrested in Georgia in January and was transferred to Colorado to face charges.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 18.