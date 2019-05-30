LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS – Family, friends and President Donald Trump are all in town to celebrate the graduation for the Class of 2019 at the US Air Force Academy.

Be aware a presidential visit to the city will impact travel. First off, no one is allowed to stop along I-25 for a glimpse at a motorcade or the Thunderbirds. During graduation there will also be a number of closures on Academy property surrounding Falcon Stadium.

Academy Graduation Schedule for Thursday, May 30:

Pre-Grad Reception (by invitation only) at Falcon Stadium Press Box from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Graduation Ceremony and Thunderbirds (tickets required; stadium gates open at 7:30 a.m.) at Falcon Stadium from 10:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

AF Academy Foundation Cadet Leadership Reception (by invitation only) at The Carlton House from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Parking and Shuttles:

Parking for events in or near the Cadet Area is at the Field House, Reservoir and Parade Field Parking Lots. Please make sure to park in designated parking spaces, violators may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

Shuttle bus service will operate from the visitor parking lots on Wednesday before the Graduation Parade. Bus stops are clearly marked with signs and benches. Shuttle bus service will not be available on Graduation Day; all ceremony parking is at Falcon Stadium. Click here for shuttle service maps.

Thunderbirds Performance:

With all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the Class of 2019 graduation ceremonies at the US Air Force Academy, the flight demonstration by the US Air Force Thunderbirds is by far the highlight for Colorado Springs.

Depending upon the length of President Trump’s speech and how long it takes to call out the names of each graduate, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

