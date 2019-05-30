Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS – The class of 2019 will begin the next stage of their life after they are dismissed from the Air Force Academy Thursday morning.

The class of 2019 is 989 members strong, including 10 international graduates. Below is a complete breakdown of the class.

By the numbers:

Men: 731 (74%)

Women: 258 (26%)

Minorities: 304 (31%)

USAFA and Falcon Prep: 184 (18.6%)

International students: Ten countries represented: Kazakhstan, Philippines, Romania, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Tunisia.

Cumulative GPA: 3.07

Attrition Rate: 234 students or 19.7%

Graduates going to pilot training: 527

Graduates Going To Combat Systems Operator Training: 5

Graduates Going To Air Battle Manager Training: 2

Graduates Going To Remotely Piloted Aircraft: 45

Total Rated Officer in Class: 579

Third-Child Graduates: 0

Second-Child Graduates (other than twins): 64

Second Generation Graduates of USAFA: 76 (4 cadets had both parents attend the USAF Academy)

Sets of Twins: 4

Following graduation, all graduates will be required to fulfill a 5-year service commitment. However, many will serve longer than that. For the 579 who attend pilot training, they’ll incur 10 years of service time after earning their wings. Graduates specializing in remotely piloted aircraft programs will incur a 6-year commitment.

A total of 51,691 people have graduated from the Air Force Academy in its 61 classes.