Bounty hunter ramping up search for fugitive pastor, wife

COLORADO SPRINGS – Bounty hunter Bobby Brown is ramping up efforts to find Park County pastor Torin Smith and his wife Rena Smith.

Torin is accused of sexually assaulting several children, and his wife is accused of witness tampering.

Neither has been seen for months.

Brown believes one of them made a critical mistake while they were on the run and left a paper trail behind.

Smith disappeared in January, but Brown believes the search could soon be over.

“I’ve been arresting people since 1971,” Brown said.

He says when he bonded Rena Smith out of jail, he didn’t expect her to become a fugitive.

And even though their charges said one thing, Brown says their personalities said another.

“When these people came in, I mean, they were God-fearing people,” Brown described.

“I’ll be the first one to admit, I totally missed it with both of them.”

After Rena missed a court date in January, Brown figured they ran off together.

“Should he be found guilty of the charges that he is bonded out and that he’s on the run from, any sentence to him at his age would be a life sentence,” he said when explaining why they might’ve been compelled to run away.

Now, he says he’s close to capturing them.

“I have really good leads on both of them,” he said.

“We have people on the ground as we speak trying to get this case closed.”

He’s confident their time on the run is running out.

“They are not trying to do what’s right, they are simply trying to be fugitives from justice,” he said.

“And I plan on changing that as soon as I can.”

Brown is also contractually obligated by the Park County court and jail to return Rena because he bonded her out.

So far, he says he’s devoted about $10,000 worth of resources to finding the Smiths.